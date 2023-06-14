EASTON, Pa. – Easton City Council received an update on the city's response to a fire that ravaged homes in the 900 block of Ferry Street during its Wednesday night meeting held at the Easton Area Neighborhood Center.
Mayor Sal Panto said the Memorial Day fire impacted 15 homes and 45 people and that the city "does not have the housing" for those impacted by the fire.
"Do not feel threatened by signing anything," Panto advised residents affected by the blaze. "You have no hurry. Don't sign anything you're not sure of."
City Administrator Luis Campos told council the city's next step was to have its third-party engineer, Pennoni, issue a report on what has to be done with the properties. That report will determine whether any of the 15 homes that were burned need to be immediately demolished.
"It is a complex decision," Campos added.
"It's a shame, but they're probably all going to have to be razed," Panto said.
The site is not currently considered by the city's code department to pose "imminent danger" of collapse, according to Panto, "but that could change."
The mayor also thanked various organizations that raised money and offered donations to victims. He noted Councilwoman Taiba Sultana, the United Way of the Lehigh Valley, Greater Easton Development Partnership, Third Street Alliance, Lehigh Valley Community Fund, Salvation Army, ProJect of Easton and St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church.