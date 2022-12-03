ALLENTOWN, Pa. - We love outcasts at WFMZ, especially ones with fur.

Vanya and Fern from Outcast Rescue visited WFMZ's studio, along with humans Crystal Roman and Denise Stewart.

Vanya is an English bulldog and only 6 months old. She came to the rescue from Texas. She does have spina bifida and she wears a diaper.

Fern is a chihuahua and is roughly four to five years old. She is a very loving lap dog.

Both dogs, including many more, need their forever homes and families.

To learn more about Vanya and Fern, visit the Outcast Rescue website.