ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Every day you'll find Joseph Thomas and his barrel cruising the streets of Allentown as part of the Allentown Rescue Mission's Clean Team.
Since the pandemic started, Thomas says masks have become one of the most picked-up items on his route.
Not just one or two here or there, but mask after mask after mask.
Thomas says on a typical day he might pick up about 20 or 25 masks. We spent about a half hour with Thomas and watched him pick up eight masks in a three-block radius.
"Yeah they got trash cans on mostly all of these corners," Thomas said.
But Thomas isn't alone.
There are eight members of the clean team, and if each person picks up a low end of 15 masks each shift, that's 120 masks a day, 840 a week, 3,360 a month, and so on.
The folks at Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful say mask trash has become a major issue that's showing up not only in cities but also in remote areas, where it's being ingested by or tangling up wildlife.
But here in Allentown it's also a health hazard for those who have to pick it up.
"It is a concern because they were on someone's face and you know, with a pandemic it is a big issue," said Clean Team Manager Kara Williams.
Williams says that's part of the reason members are masked and wear gloves.
Thomas says seeing all the masks on the streets makes him feel unsafe.
He has this advice for the community.
"If they are finished with them they should just throw them in the trash," Thomas said.
Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful says masks have become the new six pack rings, and if they end up in the storm drain or in a wooded area, birds and fish can get caught in them.
That's why experts say it's important to cut the loops before throwing them out.
Experts say unfortunately, the disposable masks are not receyclable, so it's important to make sure they are disposed of properly.