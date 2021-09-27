PennEast Pipeline is dropping plans to build a massive natural gas pipeline through the Lehigh Valley and beyond.
The announcement was made Monday and it has environmentalists and many land owners cheering.
"Pipeline has been canceled." Maya Van Rossum of the Delaware River Keepers Network shouted over a zoom press conference.
"Local activists, organizers, elected officials at all levels are celebrating today." Added Eric Benson of Clean Water Act New Jersey.
Pennsylvania and New Jersey landowners, environmentalists and Legislators like New Jersey Congressman Tom Malinowski celebrated PennEast pulling the plug on its 116 mile, billion dollar pipeline.
Since 2014, the project, which was set to run through large tracts of preserved land, parks and environmentally sensitive areas using eminent domain in both the Keystone and Garden State has been met with steep resistance.
While PennEast received federal approval in 2018, notched a Supreme Court win this past summer, the gas consortium, which would have essentially sold gas to itself, hadn't been able to get key permits, including meeting standards for the Clean Water Act of New Jersey.
In a statement the company said, "further development of the Project is no longer supported. PennEast has ceased all further development of the project."
I can't believe this day has finally come," said Tara Zrinksi.
Tara Zrinksi has been fighting PennEast since day 1. Now a Northampton County Council member, she credits legislators and landowners from both states but feels the biggest impact was the grassroots efforts of homeowners who didn't want to give up their land.
"I think people are much more savvy and understanding on how to comment on the FERC website and what permits are necessary. They know what to go through and how to forum coalitions." She said.
FERC is the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, the federal body that gives the final approval, if all permits and conditions are met. Not everyone is happy about this.
Pennsylvania State Senator from Carbon County John Yudichak released a statement saying the pipeline would have brought good paying jobs.
The 116-mile natural gas line was to start in Luzerne County, Pennsylvania, run through part of the Lehigh Valley and Bucks County, and continue into Hunterdon County, New Jersey, ending in Mercer County, north of Trenton.