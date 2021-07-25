LOWER MT. BETHAL TWP., Pa. - Residents in Northampton County say they are frustrated over a continual oil leak into the Martins Creek.
The Environmental Protection Agency says since early April, at least a few thousand gallons of oil has leaked into the creek.
Officials say the oil is going into the creek at a storm sewer outfall near Pennsylvania Avenue and First Street
The agency says they've cleaned about 2,000 gallons so far. A vacuum truck and absorbent material are being used for the job.
The EPA says the leak is coming from a crack in the sewer several blocks away but the agency has been unable to determine the source.
The EPA is planning to employ geo-magnetic technology in late August to help identify the source of the spill.
Martins Creek empties into the Delaware River about six miles south of Bangor in Lower Mount Bethel Township.