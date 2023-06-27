ALLENTOWN, Pa. - EPA Administrator Mike Regan was at the Allentown waterfront Tuesday, joined by Congresswoman Susan Wild and other officials, to talk about the Lehigh Valley's $1 million Climate Action Plan Grant.

The grant is part of the Inflation Reduction Act, which will lay out a path forward to tackle things like industrial decarbonization and air quality, as well as mitigating the effects of extreme weather and strengthening infrastructure.

"If you remember the remnants of Hurricane Isaias when it came into the Lehigh Valley, that undermined or collapsed more than a handful of roadways and bridges in the Lehigh Valley," said Executive Director of the Lehigh Valley Planning Commission, Becky Bradley. "Some are still closed in our rural areas, and that only happened in the period of less than an hour."

"We are ranked as one of the worst cities to live in in America if you have asthma," Congresswoman Wild said. "It's an investment in our community, it's an investment in our country."

There are more simple goals as well.

"The State of Pennsylvania owns a ton of public right away along Route 22, 33, interstate 78, and there's an opportunity there for us to plant that up with trees and grasses and shrubs," Bradley said.

The law does face challenges, still. House Republicans have put forth a plan to cut funding on some programs in the bill, with some calling the clean energy spending wasteful.

"When I think about Republicans and Democrats all across the country outside of Washington DC, they're benefiting from these grants," Regan said. "Infrastructure. Environmental justice. Air quality monitoring. This should not be a partisan issue. These jobs are for everyone in the country."

The Lehigh Valley must have its climate action plan submitted by March to be eligible for more federal funding to implement it.

"Later this year EPA will announce a competition for the additional $4.6 billion in climate reduction plan funding to implement investment-ready projects and initiatives created and developed by these planning grants," Regan said.