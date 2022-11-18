HANOVER TWP., Pa. - The Environmental Protection Agency will host a community meeting next month.

They will be addressing health concerns over emissions from B. Braun's facility in Hanover Township, Lehigh County.

The agency says officials will discuss revised health risk information related to the facility on Marcon Boulevard at the Dec. 1 meeting.

Last year, a group of residents sued B. Braun. They allege emissions of a known carcinogen have caused cancer and death.

B. Braun responded to the lawsuit by saying the claims are without merit and the company intends to fight them.