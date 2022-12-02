HANOVER TWP., Pa. - The EPA says a two-year study it did of facilities across the country that use ethylene oxide - or EtO - concluded that B. Braun's facility in Hanover Township, Lehigh County, is not a high risk for emitting the carcinogen.

EPA officials say the study showed B. Braun is rated below a metric called 100 in one million.

"We estimate ethylene oxide exposure that could contribute to an increase of 100 cases of cancer if 1 million people were exposed to those levels for 24 hours a day, seven days a week from birth to age 70," said Cristina Fernandez, EPA Air Protection Division Director.

The EPA says the study was started in 2018 and completed in July of this year. Officials say it was based on current conditions and does not include historical data.

Fernandez says B. Braun has been proactive in upgrading its equipment to cut down on emissions.

"In 2020, B. Braun installed one of these systems, a new and more effective catalytic oxidizer to replace their older system. This new technology reduces emissions by more than 90%," said Fernandez.

In May of 2021, 16 people filed a lawsuit against B. Braun, claiming its emissions caused breast, brain, blood and pelvic floor cancers. Attorneys for the plaintiffs also filed a complaint with the EPA, asking for an investigation and for remediation.

The EPA says more is being learned about EtO as time goes by and that the study has prompted it to begin the process of changing EtO emission and usage regulations.

"Historically, facilities have typically had up to three years to comply with new regulations like this one, but that timeline isn't always three years and we're considering the faster timelines," said Fernandez.

69 News reached out to the attorneys who filed the lawsuit against B. Braun for reaction to the EPA's comments but did not hear back.

A B. Braun spokesperson released a statement on the comments:

"B. Braun has been a member of the Lehigh Valley community for over 40 years, dedicated to manufacturing life-saving products for people across the country and here in the Valley. We appreciate that our EtO compliance track record and proactive efforts to reduce emissions were recognized by the federal and state regulatory officials at tonight’s EPA community meeting. Importantly, the EPA reiterated that B. Braun is not classified as one of the high-risk facilities for ethylene oxide. The PA Department of Health also discussed their recent report, which showed that cancer rates around the facility were not consistent with cancer patterns associated with environmental exposure. B. Braun has always maintained the highest-level of safety and will continue its focus on keeping patients, its employees, and the community safe."