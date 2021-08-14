BANGOR, Pa. - The Environmental Protection Agency reports the oil leak into the Martins Creek is contained.
The Environmental Protection Agency said since early April, at least a few thousand gallons of oil has leaked into the creek.
According to a public release, the oil is contained with booms at various locations in the creek, and an underflow dam where the storm sewer discharges to the Creek run.
The EPA also reports that more than 2,000 gallons of oil has been recovered using a vacuum truck and absorbent material.
The EPA said the leak was coming from a crack in the sewer several blocks away, but the agency has been unable to determine the source.
The containment remedies are semi-permanent. The EPA says they are working with other agencies to select an oil/water separator that will contain and collect oil in the storm sewer system before it enters Martins Creek.
The agency plans to install the separator in late summer.