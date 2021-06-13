UPPER SAUCON TWP. Pa. - Community organizations like the Epilepsy Foundation of Eastern Pennsylvania are welcoming the return of in-person events.

On Sunday the foundation held the Walk to End Epilepsy at the Upper Saucon Township Community Park.

Organizers say events like this are critical to raising money for free programs, support services and other resources the foundation provides to the local epilepsy community.

"We weren't able to have our in-person walk last year. We had to do everything virtually, which went well, but we're so happy to be able to be back in-person and celebrating our community," said Missy Dolaway.

The organization typically holds four walks each year. 

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.