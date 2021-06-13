UPPER SAUCON TWP. Pa. - Community organizations like the Epilepsy Foundation of Eastern Pennsylvania are welcoming the return of in-person events.
On Sunday the foundation held the Walk to End Epilepsy at the Upper Saucon Township Community Park.
Organizers say events like this are critical to raising money for free programs, support services and other resources the foundation provides to the local epilepsy community.
"We weren't able to have our in-person walk last year. We had to do everything virtually, which went well, but we're so happy to be able to be back in-person and celebrating our community," said Missy Dolaway.
The organization typically holds four walks each year.