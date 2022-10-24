EMMAUS, Pa. – The East Penn School District Board of Directors on Monday night approved a pact with Lower Macungie Township to fund crossing guards.
The agreement was described by Superintendent Kristen Campbell as "a short-term agreement." The township will reimburse the school district for part of the costs and expenses associated with maintaining crossing guards at Willow Lane Elementary School. The amount is $6,625, and the deal ends Dec. 31.
Earlier this year, the district assumed administrative duties associated with the crossing guard program. This came after the township said the specifics of transporting students to school should be handled by EPSD and not the township.
Crossing guards first appeared at the elementary school in August 2013 and were employed by Lower Macungie, with costs shared between the two entities. Last year, however, the township informed the district that it would no longer maintain the crossing guards as employees.
Other business
In other news, the school board approved two contracts. The first involved a deal with Therapy Source Inc. for the company to provide certified school psychologists for the 2022-23 school year. The company will receive between $105-$115 per hour.
The second pact was with Unami Fish and Game. The deal will allow the district's rifle team to utilize eight lanes at Unami from Nov. 7 through Feb. 20 between the hours of 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. weekdays. The team will use the space to practice, compete and hold matches in their interscholastic rifle league. Unami agrees to maintain the shooting lanes in accordance with National Rifle Association standards.
Finally, the district recognized six National Merit Scholarship Program Commended students for academic excellence: Ryan Boulrice, Lauren Kershner, Julia McDonnell, Adam Plotka, Eric Welp and Megan Wilks.