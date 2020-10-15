BETHLEHEM, Pa. | A Northampton County woman faces assault charges after allegedly punching a staff member at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Muhlenberg.
Bethlehem police were dispatched to the hospital emergency room at 2545 Schoenersville Road shortly after 8 p.m. Oct. 9 for a report of a dispute between a mother and staff over the care of a child, according to the criminal complaint.
When officers arrived, they found reported finding Donna M. Kleyling arguing with several hospital security officers outside the emergency room, according to records. Police said the 36-year-old was demanding that her daughter be returned to her.
As the child was being taken into an examination room, Kleyling allegedly tried to “forcefully remove” the child from the room and tried to hit an emergency room technician. Authorities allege she punched the technician in the face. Court records do not indicate why the child had been taken to the hospital.
Police said hospital staff safely removed the child.
As police tried to take her into custody, Kleyling allegedly started swinging her arms to prevent officers from handcuffing her. Once she was in custody, police said they found 12 orange pills and six broken pills in a plastic baggie. They were identified as buprenorphine and naloxone, and Kleyling did not have a prescription for either.
Kleyling, of Moore Township, now faces a single felony count of aggravated assault and single counts of simple assault, resisting arrest, possession of a controlled substance and harassment. District Judge Michael D’Amore arraigned her the next morning, setting bail at $25,000 with a 10 percent cash option.
Kleyling failed to post bail and was sent to Lehigh County Jail to await a preliminary hearing tentatively scheduled for Oct. 30.