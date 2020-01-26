A pet emu that had been on loose for two days near the Northampton-Bucks-Lehigh county borders has been found safely.
The seven-month-old emu, named Fanny, jumped a fence at a family farm near Wilhem Road in Lower Saucon Township, Northampton County Friday morning.
Since then, there had been several sightings of Fanny around the area, but she proved to be very elusive until late Sunday afternoon.
That's when she was cornered and caught in a yard in Springfield Township, upper Bucks County more than 10 miles from her home.
Fanny is now reunited with another emu named Pete at the Lower Saucon family farm.
Emus are flightless birds native to Australia. While they can't fly they sure can move fast -- as Fanny proved the last few days.