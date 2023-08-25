EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. – Another freshman move-in is complete for East Stroudsburg University. On Thursday and Friday, 1,202 freshman and transfer students moved on to the East Stroudsburg University campus.

Students, faculty, staff, and alumni volunteers helped move the students into their residence halls.

Among the many volunteers were over 200 student athletes and President of ESU, Kenneth Long and his family.

By Sunday evening, approximately 2,336 students will be living on ESU’s campus.

Classes begin Monday.