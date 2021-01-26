ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Goodwill is halting donations until the end of February, the second time it's had to hit pause in a year.
Rick Hill is Keystone Goodwill's President and CEO. He says so many people are donating, they need a breather to sort through it all.
"During January and February that's traditionally a low donation time frame so what we're experiencing is completely unprecedented," Hill said.
But don't worry, the stores will remain open for shoppers. In the meantime, many other local organizations are still accepting donations, like the Perfect Fit and the Allentown Rescue Mission.
"We are always looking for men's clothing. That means any shoes, coats, undergarments, socks, we always need gloves, hats but we're also looking for cleaning supplies for the facility," said Stefanie Apple with Allentown Rescue Mission.
"The need hasn't decreased, it just looks a little different. And one of those areas is uniform clothing. So we have an increased need for specialty clothing and uniform clothing for essential workers," said Sarah Barrett, executive director of YWCA Allentown.
"We also have food that we need. We are feeding the men three times a day," Apple said.
Goodwill is accepting one thing though, applications. It needs new employees to process the backlog.
"The more people we can get to process these donations, the quicker it is they will be able to get a new product to the floor," Hill said.