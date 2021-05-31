If you’re hoping to take the jump into a new pool this summer, I have some bad news for you.
The latest shortage is a pool shortage.
Donald Hall Owns Lehigh Valley Pools in Northampton County. The shortages this year were so bad he's not even attempting to build them this season.
“This was a perfect storm. You had a pandemic. Not just in the United States but world wide. What that did was cause a shortage of supplies, materials, and then also shortages of transportation,” Hall said.
All those factors created a two-to-three-year backlog for new pools, and drove up the price by 25 – 30%.
“You’ll probably get $50,000 into it. Prior to this. Now it’s whatever you’re willing to pay for it,” Hall said.
The price is north of $70,000 now.
“It amazes me that people can afford it and afford the increases that are coming on,” Hall said.
And even if you have a pool it’s hard to get the supplies you need to maintain it.
“Chlorine is in a really bad predicament now because a very large chlorine manufacturer down in the south burned down,” Hall said.
New demand is expected to continue even after the pandemic is over. The hope is that the supply chain will be able to catch up.
"The United States has recovered many times from problems, and it's going to recover again," Hall said.