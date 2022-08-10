BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Melody Cruz of Catasauqua has been making music since she was about eight years old.

"My parents literally named me Melody. They said this girl is going to sing, the girl sang. I'll tell you that much," Cruz said.

She's one of the hundreds of free performances you can catch this year at Musikfest, and while it may be free for you and I to go see a show, the artists are paid.

"It's free to see, which I think is awesome and very important, but we get paid, and that shows us that we are being taken seriously as professionals," Cruz said. "It's a job for us, our livelihoods."

"Not only do we get exposure, and possible new fans and meeting new people, we also get paid for that. It's such a win-win."

"We have a budget of over $500,000 to bring in these artists from all over our country and all over the community," said Patrick Brogan, Chief Programming Officer for ArtsQuest.

Artists can be paid anywhere from a few hundred dollars to $5,000.

"It depends on the artist and our negotiations with them, I'd say the average fee for Musikfest is somewhere between $1000 and $1500, it might differ from a 16 salsa band out of New York City to a solo singer/songwriter from Walnutport," Brogan said.

Only about 10% of the 2,000 submissions are selected each year.

"It's a year-long effort to decide who's playing the stages at Musikfest. We're actively working on 2023 right now."

"I hope to play Musikfest as long as I can," Cruz said.