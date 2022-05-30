BETHLEHEM, Pa. - There is a Memorial Day ceremony at SteelStacks in Bethlehem Monday night.
A luminary display, "Remember Our Heroes," starts at 8 p.m. Monday.
Earlier Monday, elected officials and others gathered at the SteelStacks stage.
The event featured live music and speakers. It honored troops who died in Afghanistan and Iraq since 2003.
Visitors to SteelStacks in Bethlehem can also view the "Our Hometown Heroes" display.
The display honors more than 1300 women and men who have served, or are serving, in the armed forces from our area.