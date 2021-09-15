BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Folks in the Lehigh Valley community are celebrating Hispanic culture.

It's National Hispanic Heritage Month, and people came out Wednesday to celebrate in Bethlehem.

The event at the Touchstone Theater was put on by Northampton Community College, state Rep. Steve Samuelson, and the Hispanic Center of the Lehigh Valley.

They enjoyed plenty of Hispanic food, music, and dancing.

"We have flags from more than 20 countries, 20 places throughout Latin America and Central America, South America, the Caribbean," said state Rep. Steve Samuelson, (D)-District 135.

Several people were also honored at the event's Unsung Hero Awards.

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.