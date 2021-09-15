BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Folks in the Lehigh Valley community are celebrating Hispanic culture.
It's National Hispanic Heritage Month, and people came out Wednesday to celebrate in Bethlehem.
The event at the Touchstone Theater was put on by Northampton Community College, state Rep. Steve Samuelson, and the Hispanic Center of the Lehigh Valley.
They enjoyed plenty of Hispanic food, music, and dancing.
"We have flags from more than 20 countries, 20 places throughout Latin America and Central America, South America, the Caribbean," said state Rep. Steve Samuelson, (D)-District 135.
Several people were also honored at the event's Unsung Hero Awards.