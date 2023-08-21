BETHLEHEM, Pa. - An event in Bethlehem on Monday provided parents and students with supplies for back-to-school.

For some back-to-school is a fun time spent shopping for supplies, clothing, and lunch-time snacks. For others, it's just another stressful expense.

"With the way things are today, not everyone can afford it. We have participants who work full time and at the end of the month have to choose, do I pay this bill or do I buy groceries," said Marshalana Rivera, Food Pantry Coordinator for Hispanic Center Lehigh Valley.

Events like this one in Bethlehem are being held to give all parents the opportunity to provide for their kids and keep the lights on at the same time.

"We have book bags, an abundance of school supplies. We're offering masks, water bottles, sanitizer," said Raymond Santiago, Executive Director of Hispanic Center Lehigh Valley.

Santiago helped host a Back-to-School Kickoff, providing free haircuts, backpacks, school supply give-a-ways, free food, and much-needed support.

"We want to make sure the students are beginning school with everything they need to be successful," he continued. "We understand for a child, starting the year without the materials, the book bag, it's a stress on the family."

Community partners also attended and provided valuable information about resources parents can depend on throughout the school year and beyond.

Edith Gutierrez-Hawbaker, with the Te Lo Juro Collective, gave her time as a way to say "thank you."

"I remember going to community centers with my family when we needed assistance and help to lift us up to the next level," said Gutierrez.

The Food Pantry is open five days a week.