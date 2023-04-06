EASTON, Pa. - Cheers to Herman Simon!

He was the man of the hour at the Boser Geist Brewing Company in Easton Thursday night. His name is well known in the area decades after his death, as the "Herman Simon House" still sits on Third Street in Easton.

Now it's sometimes referred to as the "Mansion with a Mission." The building was turned into a YWCA in 1930. Now it's the "Third Street Alliance" providing shelter for women and children, child care, and programs for seniors with special needs. So the drinks were flowing in his honor.

Erik Thomasick, the co-owner of the brewery, says, "We want to do everything we can, especially with individuals that are right down the road."

He says they were happy to host the "Tribute to Herman Simon." As for the proceeds? "Directly to the Third Street Alliance," he says.

"Easton's Volunteer of the Year," JoAnn Durante, played guest bartender.

She told 69 News, "it is a great shelter for women and children and it's something I feel strongly about, and when I was asked to come here tonight to help fundraise, it was a quick answer of, yes!"

She knows the night is more than just about having a great time. The money raised will help change lives.

"I mean some woman, some child is going to get assistance in some form and children as a whole will get assistance in some form, there's a great need for that," she says.