ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Raising money for cystic fibrosis is something Bekki George has been doing all her life.

"I started fundraising when he was five years old, walking to the neighbors banging on the doors trying to raise money," George said.

She did it for best friend, Brett. Brett had cystic fibrosis and passed away at the age of 20. 23 years later, George has not stopped raising money to improve the lives of people with cystic fibrosis in honor of Brett.

"It's like I'm supposed to do this, it's just for whatever reason, it's one of my calls," George said.

The Lehigh Valley Sports Factory in Allentown was packed Friday night. An event featured live music and good food. Health and wellness vendors were on hand.

All the money raised is going to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.

And there was a very special guest on hand who traveled some distance to get here. Ben Mudge, a popular fitness influencer on Instagram, flew in from Belfast, Ireland.

"I reached out to him to see if he would come from Ireland to do a fundraiser with me. So here we are," George said.

Mudge is much more than a social media star.

"I actually have cystic fibrosis myself, I was diagnosed at two days old and I am a personal trainer," Mudge said.

He's a personal trainer who is showing that cystic fibrosis does not have to control your life.

"I didn't ever want to be an influencer, I didn't know it exists. I just wanted to be a good coach and I realized that by talking about my cystic fibrosis it's helping a lot of people," Mudge said.

He says he is honored to have made the trip and help George with her mission as well.

"That's my goal, just to raise as much awareness," Mudge said.