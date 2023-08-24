August 25, 26, and 27 marks the 44th Wheels of Time Rod and Custom Car Jamboree.

At Macungie Memorial Park, hot rod fanatics aren't letting a few raindrops dampen their enthusiasm. Tents that were meant to shield people from the sun are now providing cover from the rain.

And under those tents, people with polishing rags are wiping down their cars and looking out at those getting a wash from mother nature.

Organizers say they anticipate better weather for the Jamboree, but say this is a rain or shine event that showcases cars while raising money for charity.

"The Wheels of Time is huge. The show is huge. It's actually the biggest volunteer show east of the Mississippi, we get about 1500-1600 cars every year. It's a great time, people come in for three days," said Daniel Mohry with Wheels of Time.

Mohry says since it's a pre-registered event. Most of the vehicles will show up at the park no matter what the weekend holds.

Matt Murray with Iron Trap Garage in Boyertown is an early arrival. Iron Trap has a very large tent displaying five cars from those just pulled out of a barn and badly in need of some TLC to a fully restored 1919 Model T with a flat head full race engine.

Starting at 7 a.m. Friday, the park will be filled with hot rods, muscle cars, and customs, each as different and as colorful as their owners. Like the folks from Iron Trap garage, who, despite having 151,000 YouTube subscribers and a nation of garages left to explore, say they wouldn't think of missing Wheels of Time.

"Whether you have a car or you don't, it's good for the fellowship of the hobby to come out and just hang out with your friends," said Murray.

Admission to Wheels of Time is $10.

Music group Flirtin with the Mob will play live on Friday night, and Flaming Dick and the Hotrods take the stage on Saturday.