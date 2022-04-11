BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Just like everything else, event costs are on the rise, from food to fuel to labor and services.
Curt Mosel, Chief Operating Officer at ArtsQuest, says that has increased costs for their own programing, as well as for their private events.
"We do have a bunch of weddings and proms and sweet 16's and all those things booked, but it's always a tough conversation when they were looking at it maybe two years ago and it looks a little different today," Mosel said.
Putting the pressure on brides to be, like Kristina Stidham, who's getting married in May of 2023. Costs were so high it took months for her to find a venue in budget.
"You hear when you go to a wedding you should give at least $100 to pay for your plate and the highest quote I received was $230 a plate," Stidham said. "Unfortunately, one of the first things we had to cut was live music because live bands run easily $5,000."
She also had to cut down the guest list.
"I, in my head, was thinking 'oh $15,000 oh let's see what that can get us,' and I had a couple vendors turn me away and not even give me their information," Stidham said.
RiverView Country Club also tells 69 News cost increases have been an issue. Chicken and steak are up about 300%.
The businesses say they're trying to absorb higher costs as much as they can.
"We're anticipating these are not short-term things that are going to evaporate. We'll have to consider them in the future," Mosel said.