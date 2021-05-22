ALLENTOWN, Pa. - We're now just one week away from Memorial Day weekend and that means the return of some of the areas biggest events and attractions.
Alicia Quinn, with Discover Lehigh Valley, joined the 69 News Sunrise team ahead of the unofficial start of summer to talk about what is happening in the area this season.
Some of the topics she talked about included the opening of Dorney Park on Saturday, fairs & festivals, including Mayfair and the Pennsylvania Shakespeare Festival.
Returning to the area are live performances at SteelStacks and Musikfest.
