BETHLEHEM, Pa. - From a voting rights march in Washington DC to a motorcade in Bethlehem.
"The dream is alive. So we are moving forward to the ends of the dream," local civil rights leader Esther Lee said.
The legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. is celebrated. In his honor, the Bethlehem NAACP drove from Martin Luther King Park to the Charles Brown Ice House to hold an open discussion on ending homelessness.
"We are all people, let's move together in accommodating everyone," she said.
"It's not about one day. It's about adopting Martin Luther King's ideals," said Joe Garrera, the Executive Director of the Lehigh Valley Heritage Museum.
Gerrera is hosting a one-hour Zoom look at Dr. King's legacy Monday at 7 p.m.
His message? Dr. King's words extend beyond his "I have a Dream" speech. And his peaceful approach to attaining equality, rings as true today, as it did during the civil rights movements of the 1960's.
"I believe the only way we are going to be successful as a country and a civilization in a very small planet is to adopt the ideals of Martin Luther King going forward. He understood that in order to be successful you cannot alienate people who don't agree with you, you'll be at a warlike setting constantly," he said.