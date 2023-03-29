It's a terrifying call that schools, parents, and officials all dread getting: news of an active shooter.

Multiple schools across the region on Wednesday dealt with "swatting" calls, or fake threats, disrupting class and frightening students and parents.

69 News confirmed that those threats happened to at least five schools in Eastern Pennsylvania and New Jersey. Officials spoke with 69 News about the investigation, and about learning the calls were all a hoax.

Trooper Nathan Branosky with the Pennsylvania State Police, Troop M, says his troop responded to Catasauqua High School Wednesday morning.

Police received what turned out to be just one of multiple calls made that day to multiple schools across the state.

The PSP says it's investigating a series of phone calls made to 911 centers about schools across the state, with threats of an active shooter or bomb.

So how do officials determine whether a threat is real? Trooper Branosky says due to the high level of investigation, with many entities involved, he can't disclose that.

But Warren County Prosecutor Jim Pfeiffer says at Philipsburg High School, officials rushed to the site of where the incident was reported to have happened.

"So we knew immediately from that perspective, most likely this was a hoax," he said. "After investigating the specific area that was brought into question."

At Lehighton Area High School, a public information report says police received a call from a man with a thick accent. It notes the call was made through a WiFi computer, and upon further investigation that same man contacted eight other school districts in Eastern Pennsylvania and in New Jersey.

When asked to give more information, the man hung up.

"Everybody's working together to determine where this call originated from," Branosky said.

But according to Pfeiffer, that may not be so easy. He believes the caller used an app to make the call to the 911 centers.

"Which makes it difficult to identify the actual area or the phone number from which the call came," Pfeiffer said.

But officials say their initial response will always be to take the event seriously.

"And we're trained in active shooting," Branosky said. "We practice it a lot. We talk about it a lot. And we're prepared to respond when we get that call."

Branosky adds schools in the affected areas can expect an increased police presence in coming days.

"During pickup times, drop off times and irregularly during the school day," Branosky said. "So don't be alarmed if you see troopers at schools. We're here for protection and for the safety of everybody involved in the school."