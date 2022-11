S. WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - Crews battled a house fire in South Whitehall Township, Lehigh County.

It broke out around 6 a.m. Wednesday in the 3400 block of Huckleberry Road.

A 69 News photographer at the scene saw crews pull a woman and a dog out of the house.

Officials tell us everyone inside the home got out safely.

It's unclear what sparked the flames.