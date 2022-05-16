Lehigh County was fourth in the state for evictions in 2021, coming in behind Philadelphia, Allegheny, and Dauphin counties, according to data from the Housing Alliance of Pennsylvania.

The county has an eviction filing rate of around 9.5%.

"The cause is unemployment and affordable housing. These are the two main reasons that we're having these problems," said Lehigh County Executive Phil Armstrong.

Armstrong says it's concerning, although not surprising, for the third largest region in the state.

"What can we do to make sure we have the training, the skills needed, to get these people working? What are we doing to make sure they're earning an affordable wage? What are we doing to help encourage affordable housing?" Armstrong said.

County Controller Mark Pinsley has advocated for using a little over $1 million in American Rescue Plan funds for a right to counsel program that would provide a lawyer for defendants who can't afford it.

Those funds, however, have already been allocated.

"One of the things that ends up happening is our courts get clogged. Right, so we end up spending money on courts that we don't need to. The second thing is we end up spending money on social services," Pinsley said.

"Throwing lawyers at the problem is not solving the problem. We need to get back to why there is a problem," Armstrong said.

Although not a fix, there is still money available for rental assistance, which is being run in partnership with Community Action Lehigh Valley.

"Please contact us. There's absolutely is still assistance," Armstrong said.

