ALLENTOWN, Pa. – Hymns echoed through wooden pews and glass-stained windows of St. Mary's Ukrainian Orthodox Church.

"Evil will never win. So therefore, this is what we'd sing about. This is what we celebrate today,” said Father Richard Jendras, pastor at the St. Mary's Orthodox Ukrainian Church, on Sunday.

It's been over a year since Russia began the war in Ukraine, and support was stronger than ever within the walls of the Allentown church. From local refugees to lawmakers, members of the community came together as one to celebrate the Orthodox Easter morning. The Mass concluded several services throughout the Orthodox Holy Week.

"Services today that you saw, it was our regular Sunday service, but it was special in that it was Easter. For us, it was what we call Pascha, the celebration of the resurrection of Christ,” said Jendras.

He was joined by an altar server whose mother was a recent Ukrainian refugee. His father had recently been deployed to another city in Ukraine. The young man was one of many refugees at the Mass.

"I truly enjoy seeing a wide variety of religious ceremonies and services. This one in particular was very vibrant and involved children a lot, which I love when that happens,” said U.S. Rep. Susan Wild.

Among the support outpouring through the pews was Wild, the Lehigh Valley's congresswoman. She has become very friendly with the church since the beginning of the war.

"I'm not at all surprised that we're seeing a lot of support for the refugees here. Many, many people have reached out looking for ways that they can help. I know that all the Ukrainian families are very involved in making sure that the refugees are well supported,” said Wild.

Jendras said Easter is a sign of hope, as war continues.

“By celebrating this, we are looking in the face of the Russian aggressors, and saying, 'no, you will not overcome us, you will not be victorious'", said the pastor of over three years. "I would like to wish everybody a happy, wonderful, wonderful blessing Easter, a holy Pascha and continue praying for Ukraine."

Members of the church expressed their appreciation for the Lehigh Valley's “extremely, extremely, generous donations" to Ukraine. To continue to donate, visit St. Mary’s Orthodox Ukrainian Church of Allentown.