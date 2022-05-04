ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A former Allentown police officer and volunteer firefighter accused of embezzling money from a firefighter's fund has pleaded guilty, again.
The Northampton County District Attorney's Office says Corey Cole Jr. pleaded guilty Tuesday to charges of theft and access device fraud.
All other charges were dropped.
Cole withdrew his guilty plea two years ago because his legal fight over the denial of his Allentown pension kept delaying sentencing.
Investigators say he stole more than $300,000 from the Lehigh Township Volunteer Fireman's Relief Association.
His sentencing is tentatively scheduled for July 13.