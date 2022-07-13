EASTON, Pa. - A former Lehigh Valley police officer and volunteer firefighter will spend time in prison for embezzling money from a firefighter's fund.
Corey Cole Jr. was sentenced Wednesday to 22 months to 10 years in state prison, followed by five years probation, according to the Northampton County district attorney's office.
The former Allentown cop pleaded guilty in May to charges of theft and access device fraud.
He had initially pleaded guilty two years ago, but withdrew the plea because his legal fight over the denial of his Allentown pension kept delaying sentencing.
Investigators say Cole stole more than $300,000 from the Lehigh Township Volunteer Fireman's Relief Association.