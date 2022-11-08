BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A former Bethlehem cop is accused of using police resources to stalk his ex-girlfriend.

Noah Klingborg, 27, is facing charges of stalking and harassment, said the Northampton County district attorney in a news release on Tuesday.

Klingborg, who resigned from the department on Oct. 4, is accused of stalking his ex-girlfriend, who is a civilian employee with the police department, after their relationship ended in June, the DA said.

In July, he requested the city's IT department install software on his work computer for him to view city surveillance cameras, authorities say. He then looked at the live feed of the kennel, where the victim often worked, and department hallways and headquarters numerous times, for no official reason.

The victim said Klingborg would often show up where she was and act like it was a "chance encounter," and he would drive by her house, the DA said.

He also drove an unmarked police vehicle by the victim's ex-boyfriend's house at least twice, authorities said.

The victim filed for and was granted a Protection from Abuse order in October.

Klingborg, of Bethlehem, is expected to turn himself in to police later Tuesday afternoon, the DA said.