SALISBURY TWP., Pa. - The former chief and president of a Lehigh County fire company is accused of stealing thousands of dollars from the department.

David Tomcics, 40, was charged Thursday with third-degree felony charges of theft and receiving stolen property, said the Lehigh County district attorney in a news release.

Tomcics, of Slatington, stole more than $11,000 from the Eastern Salisbury Fire Company while handling the department's bookkeeping, the DA said.

From 2017-2019, he changed fire department purchase orders, wrote unauthorized checks and used the department's credit card.

He served as the department's chief and president, and in 2017, also took on an administrative position to handle bookkeeping.

Tomcics resigned from the department in January 2020, the DA said.