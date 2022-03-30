March is National Brain Injury Awareness Month.
Studies show police officers are three times more likely to suffer head injuries.
"The risk is great. Car crashes, foot chases, going into burning buildings," said Joe Collins.
The former New Jersey police officer has seen the effects of concussions.
"Really good friend of mine that I worked with very closely was in a foot chase and fell. His career was over," he said.
The Lehigh County man now helps current officers avoid a similar fate by giving free baseline brain health analysis.
Collins uses a portable five-second infrared eye test that tracks the pupils.
By tracking a dot moving in a figure eight, a baseline result is given that doctors can compare in the future if needed. Lines are shown over the figure eight. If a concussion is suspected in the future the same test can be given and the results compared.
"The best way to look at it is a concussion is like a snowball, add another concussion, the snowball gets bigger," explained Dr. Vincent Schaller.
Schaller, who founded the Mid Atlantic Concussion Alliance and invented the portable machine, says the brain's ability or inability to coordinate the muscles in the eye indicates a concussion. Having a baseline test to compare can then immediately diagnose a concussion, avoiding long-term damage like CTE that is often found in athletes.
"It's pulling them out at the right time when these baselines become really invaluable, because usually in the old school say do you have a headache? No? Then get back on the field," he said.
Or back onto the street with Collins setting the baseline for the blue line.
He has tested over 50 officers so far but all in New Jersey. Collins is hoping to test those in the Lehigh Valley.