EMMAUS, Pa. – An Allentown man is charged with raping a 94-year-old woman with dementia at a care facility.

Anthony Clark, 48, was charged Thursday with rape and involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, both of which are felonies of the first degree; and institutional sexual assault and sexual assault, both of which are felonies of the second degree.

The charges were announced by Lehigh County District Attorney Jim Martin and Emmaus Police Chief Jason Apgar.

Emmaus police said that on Feb. 2, they received a report of a sexual assault at South Mountain Memory Care in Emmaus.

An employee entered the victim’s room and saw Clark, an employee, assaulting the victim, a resident who suffered from dementia and could not communicate, authorities said.

Clark was immediately dismissed from employment at the facility.

The investigation revealed evidence that was later matched to Clark’s DNA.

The administration at South Mountain Memory Care cooperated fully and completely in the investigation, the DA said.

The victim died on June 15, but there is no evidence that her death was connected to the rape.