BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The former Lehigh University student accused of threatening to come to campus and shoot a group of students is now in custody.

Muhammad Diop, 20, was taken into custody in New York City without incident, university police said Wednesday.

He is facing terroristic threats and harassment charges.

The arrest means campus building access will be restored to regular operations, the school said.

The university had been on high alert since Diop allegedly threatened the students over the phone Sunday night.

He had been known to be living in New York City, but authorities couldn't find him, so they increased security and police patrols on campus as students returned to classes.