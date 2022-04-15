PHILADELPHIA – A former union representative has learned his sentence after pleading guilty to devising a scheme to defraud fellow union members out of rightfully earned overtime compensation at the Allentown Post Office.
Joseph Whitbeck, 56, of Tamaqua, was sentenced to two years in prison, three years of supervised release, and ordered to pay a $50,000 fine, according to a news release from the Department of Justice.
In November 2021, Whitbeck pleaded guilty to multiple charges of wire fraud and honest services wire fraud.
While serving as the Vice President for the Local 274 branch of the National Association of Letter Carriers in the Lehigh Valley area, Whitbeck operated a kickback scheme involving certain letter carriers at the Allentown Post Office, authorities said. As the Vice President, he filed numerous grievances on behalf of groups of letter carriers, claiming that U.S. Postal Service managers violated overtime rules, the Justice Department said.
Whitbeck then settled the class-action grievances for total lump sums, without designating the specific individuals to whom overtime grievance payments were owed, so that he could select the payees at a later time, according to the news release. Meanwhile, Whitbeck offered to secure extra overtime grievance payouts for some letter carriers who agreed to kick back a portion directly to him, generally in cash, according to the Department of Justice.
The Justice Department said the kickback scheme prevented non-participating letter carriers from receiving overtime grievance funds to which they were entitled. Whitbeck often made false and misleading statements to convince letter carriers to participate in his scheme; for example, he frequently told letter carriers that he would use the kick-backed funds to assist other letter carriers who were out of work, according to the Justice Department.
His covert kickback scheme lasted more than a decade and was uncovered only when a concerned letter carrier raised the issue at a union Executive Board meeting in March 2018.