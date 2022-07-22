ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The heat played a role in a man's death in his Allentown home.
Thomas Bunting, 73, suffered from excessive heat exposure complicated by underlying medical conditions, said the Lehigh County coroner's office.
He was pronounced dead around 4 p.m. Thursday at his home, the coroner said.
His official cause of death was complications of diabetes and hyperthermia.
His death was ruled an accident.
Thursday marked the third straight day of highs in the 90s, with several more hot days expected to follow.