ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Police serving a search warrant arrested an armed wanted person on Friday night.
Authorities say around 5:00 p.m. they served the search warrant at a home in the 700 block of North Lumber Street. While at the home officers saw a wanted man that was armed with a handgun on the porch of a residence.
Gerard Dornevil, 27 will face charges of carrying firearm without a license relating to the above incident. Additionally, he will face charges of possession with intent to deliver (marijuana), possession small amount marijuana and possession drug paraphernalia.
A second person, Luis Capo Garciani, 21 will face charges of prohibited offensive weapon.
The search warrant for the residence also yielded five handguns.