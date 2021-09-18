Handcuffs

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Police serving a search warrant arrested an armed wanted person on Friday night. 

Authorities say around 5:00 p.m. they served the search warrant at a home in the 700 block of North Lumber Street. While at the home officers saw a wanted man that was armed with a handgun on the porch of a residence.

Gerard Dornevil, 27 will face charges of carrying firearm without a license relating to the above incident.  Additionally, he will face charges of possession with intent to deliver (marijuana), possession small amount marijuana and possession drug paraphernalia. 

A second person, Luis Capo Garciani, 21 will face charges of prohibited offensive weapon. 

The search warrant for the residence also yielded five handguns.

