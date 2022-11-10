U. MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. - A new venue in Upper Macungie Township is helping athletes and sports teams stay at the top of their game.

Sports Factory of the Lehigh Valley, a state-of-the-art facility offering individual and team training along with other features like toddler play times, birthday parties and private events, will hold its grand opening noon to 6 p.m. Saturday at 6616 Ruppsville Road.

The building previously housed other businesses, including entertainment complexes GameChangerWorld PA and Rascal's Food & Fun.

Sports Factory of the Lehigh Valley is suitable for a wide array of sports training and practices, including baseball, softball, soccer, lacrosse, field hockey and flag football.

Partners Chris Tripp, Matt Sorrentino, Anthony Sorrentino and Chris and Regina White renovated the space to include new lighting, turf flooring, retractable netting and more.

There also is a new arcade featuring air hockey, claw machines and other games. A golf simulator is coming soon.

"We offer the perfect environment for everyone - whether it’s your first time playing a sport, an athlete or team looking to refine their skills to the competitive player gearing up for college," a message on the business' website reads. "Our facility and instructors can meet your unique demands."

The 22,000-square-foot facility features 10,000 square feet of turf, which can be rented for individual, group and team needs.

Starting Nov. 15, a six-week, co-ed gym class ($50 in advance or $10 for drop-ins) will be offered for ages 6-14.

Additionally, open play ($10 at the door or booked online) for ages 2-5 will be offered 9-10:30 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays beginning Nov. 21.

Sports Factory of the Lehigh Valley, which features a second-floor viewing lounge, also is home to Advantage Baseball Academy, a Lehigh Valley baseball organization dedicated to helping athletes reach their goals and creating lasting memories.

The business' grand opening will include a bounce house, Wiz Kidz food for sale and sports challenges and other children's activities. For more information, call 610-351-7358 or visit sportsfactorylv.com.