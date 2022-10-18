While the housing market is cooling, don't expect prices to fall dramatically, says Howard Hanna Real Estate Services CEO, Helen Hanna Casey.

She was in the region as the keynote speaker for CREW (Commercial Real Estate Women) of the Lehigh Valley on Tuesday.

"Now, you have some normalcy, [so] the home prices aren't going to go up that way," Hanna Casey said. "They're not going to fall dramatically in markets like the Lehigh Valley or by the way most of the 13 states we're in. We are not going to see dramatic drops in prices that we're predicting right now. We're going to see a leveling of pricing."

Inventory remains a huge issue. New home building is still too low to meet demand.

"If you go back to 2012 and you look at the number of available listings, the inventory of listings has gone down from 3 million to, the last time I looked, it was at about 1.2 million," Hanna Casey said.

Partnered with the nearly 75 million millennial home buyers competing with older generations for the same homes: "So you had baby boomers staying in their houses at the same time as you had this huge wave coming in of millennials."

The question that remains is, will buyers be dissuaded by continuous rate hikes? There are more on the horizon.

The Greater Lehigh Valley Realtors September report found closed sales dipped a little over 15% - to 722 listings - with the mortgage rate around 6%. Inventory remains low. Homes in the region are now selling in 17 days on average, compared to 14 days in August.

"It will take a little longer to sell houses, but it's not going to take longer than it took five years ago, or four years ago," Hanna Casey said. So while prices may stabilize, she says great access and natural beauty will keep the region in demand.

"I think when you add all those together, it's just a perfect spot for new growth."