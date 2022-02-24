It's not snow or even sleet that's the biggest winter weather concern for much of our area overnight into Friday morning. It's freezing rain and widespread ice accumulations of a quarter of an inch or more locally are increasingly likely for much of the area by Friday morning.
Snow and sleet will develop Thursday night with only minor accumulations of either, a coating to an inch of snow and more so sleet for most, with a few more inches in the Poconos where snow and sleet will last a bit longer.
For most, the snow and sleet will change to freezing rain overnight, which is plain rain that freezes on any colder surfaces that are below freezing. That includes trees, power lines, cars, and untreated roads, sidewalks and parking lots.
That means slick travel and slippery and icy roads are expected overnight into Friday morning, with temperatures likely hovering in the upper 20s and low 30s and below freezing through the Friday morning commute.
Winter weather advisories are in effect for the entire area to highlight the wintry mix of snow, sleet, and freezing rain. Freezing rain will be the biggest issue for most, with the heavier snow well to our north over Upstate New York and New England.
Temperatures will rise above freezing by midday on Friday and rain and freezing rain will end, so travel conditions should improve by afternoon.