WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - A bird specialist at Muhlenberg College is weighing in after a bald eagle crashed into a home's window in Whitehall.
After the eagle shattered the window, it stood at the bottom of the window for a while before it flew off.
Peter Saenger, a bird specialist at Muhlenberg College, says this is highly unusual. He says the eagle was likely going for prey like a rabbit and was thrown off by the reflection from the window.
He says it looked like the eagle suffered a concussion from the impact.
"Depending on the severity it will most likely succumb to those injuries. It can't go to a doctor, they keep moving, and even if it's just lightly impaired it means it can't successfully hunt and then they get weaker and starve to death," Saenger said.
He said up to one billion birds die each year in the United States due to impacts with windows.
To get ideas on how to prevent these incidents at your home, you can go to the college's website.