WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - The sound of gunfire inside the Lehigh Valley Mall over the weekend prompted confusion and chaos.
Several police departments responded to reports of an active shooter. Three spent shell casings were later recovered, though a description of a suspect has been too inconsistent and not concise enough for investigators to put out a description.
In light of the incident, Dr. Diana Sorrentino, director of security and intelligence operations at Lehigh Valley Paladin offered advice, in case someone ever finds themselves in a similar scenario.
"The national standard, is run, hide, fight," said Dr. Diana Sorrentino, the director of security and intelligence operations at Lehigh Valley Paladin. "In a situation like the Lehigh Valley Mall, you know it's gunfire, if you're not in harm's way, find the nearest exit, get out of the mall to somewhere safe."
Sorrentino says that might not be the door you came in, so be aware of your surroundings. Stores at the mall have service doors-those are viable exits too. If you can't get out, hide.
"Cover versus concealment," Sorrentino said.
A counter, or filing cabinet will hide and protect you. A bullet could easily go through a clothing rack.
Witnesses from Saturday said stores closed their gates. Some witnesses waited hours before getting out safely.
"If the shooter is in the mall proper, and you're in a store and the store pulls down the gate and locks down, that's a good solid move," Sorrentino said.
Sorrentino says the store should turn off the lights and people should still hide, or "should you come face to face with the shooter, counter assault, find an improvised defensive weapon system," she said.
A fire extinguisher can distract the gunman, for example.
Police are reviewing surveillance footage and talking with witnesses to try and track down the shooter. There's still no word on what prompted the gunfire, or who triggered it.