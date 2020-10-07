With more than a majority of voters saying presidential debates in 2016 helped them make their decision, it's obvious why viewership is generally high. But debates between vice presidential candidates historically come nowhere close to matching that.
"Over 40 years, vice presidential debates have been inconsequential. They have not mattered to the outcome of the election. This year though, there are a couple of differences," said Dr. Terry Madonna, political science professor at Franklin & Marshall College.
Madonna said the pandemic and age of the presidential candidates may increase interest in the debate. Trump and Biden are the oldest candidates ever.
"That ratchets up the interest and concern about health and whether or not the vice president would be succeeding in some capacity," Madonna said.
Voters will be sizing up Pence and Harris and how presidential they come off.
Madonna said analysts expect this debate to have a different tone and tenor than the first debate between Trump and Biden.
Madonna expects Harris will hit Pence on the pandemic. Pence is the head of the coronavirus task force and the president's second-hand man.
"He's also going to have to defend Trump's record, and as you know, COVID-19 has been the most significant issue in the campaign since about March on," Madonna said.
He expects Pence to pounce on Harris's political leanings.
"She is a staunch progressive. A staunch progressive. I won't get into her positions, and I'm sure Pence, he will get into them tonight," Madonna said.
The debate is scheduled for 9 p.m.