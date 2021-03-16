In the last week, a fake video of Tom Cruise went viral.
The video is an example of a "deepfake," when photo, video, or audio is altered to seem real.
The deepfake, created by VFX Chris Ume, serves as an example of how the process can create fun and entertaining content.
But within the last week, the downside of deepfaking was demonstrated in the case of a Bucks County mom accused of manipulating photos and videos of a girl on her daughter's cheerleading squad.
The images could have jeopardized the girls' standing on the squad.
District Attorney Matt Weintraub said anyone with a smartphone can create altered images that can be deceptive, often in a short amount of time. However, investigating those cases and tracking down the creator can take months if not longer.
Lance Hawk, owner of Computer Forensics and IT Security Solutions, has 35 years of experience in computer security. He's been an expert witness in court and served as a trainer and consultant in cyber investigations.
"If you can operate a mouse you can do deepfaking," Hawk said.
While Hollywood has been creating fake visuals for years, the rapid advancement of apps and software has made it easier for the everyday person.
"You have to watch what you see, watch what you believe," Hawk said.
"It's definitely concerning," said Joe Walsh, Director of DeSales University's Criminal Justice Master's Program. "We have to worry about people losing their jobs, potentially for videos of things they didn't even do."
Though, the good news, is that deepfaking isn't perfect, at least not yet. There are still flaws that can make it detectable, including awkward eye movements and lack of emotion.
But as seems to be a pattern with technology, it will likely improve.
"We're really going to have to hope technology to detect it is going to improve," Walsh said.
Deepfake detection technology already exists but is often behind the tech creating the deepfakes.
Investigating these cases is also timely and difficult, though, Hawk added a footprint is left behind on a device when an image is altered on it.
To protect yourself from being the victim of a deepfake, Hawk added you should change your passwords often and keep a low profile on the internet.
The increasing use of deepfaking may also have impacts on the court systems. In the past, video evidence may have been accepted as truth--but now with deepfaking, those presenting it may need to corroborate and authenticate the video.