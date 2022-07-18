A Protection from Abuse order is not always enough to stop domestic violence, but experts say knowing what to do in a violent situation can possibly save someone's life.
According to authorities, the fatal shooting of Maria Guzman Rodriguez in Upper Macungie Township last week came just one day after the victim filed for a Protection from Abuse order.
“We know that it is the most dangerous time for someone to leave a relationship, there is that 72-hour window where the person who has that power and control realizes they're losing,” said Turning Point of Lehigh Valley Advancement Director Andrea Search.
Domestic violence incidents involving firearms are 12 times more likely to result in death than incidents involving other weapons or bodily force.
Sometimes PFA's can help, but not always.
“It will maybe make them stop in their tracks and make them rethink, other times maybe it won't. What it will do is notify them to stay a certain distance away,” said Search.
Search says while PFA's are important there are other steps that survivors need to take to ensure their safety.
“Talking with friends and family, coming up with a code word, always making sure they're aware of their surroundings,” said Search.
Victims are encouraged to utilize domestic violence programs for shelter, transportation, and counseling services in their communities and to never give up.
“You can get the PFA, you can let your family know, and you can let your friends know, at the end of the day it doesn't make a difference because the other person is just going to keep doing what they're doing, but we have to keep trying," said Search.