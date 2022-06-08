Mental health experts say only four percent of gun violence is committed by people with a mental illness. In fact, the National Alliance on Mental Illness says people with mental illness are more likely to be the victim of crime.
But when it comes to recent mass shootings, there are different thoughts on how to stop them. Some believe it will take tougher gun laws, while others say our nation needs better mental health care.
Mental health experts say it's a combination of both - people in crisis with access to guns.
"When you look at other countries they often have the same prevalence of mental illness or even higher levels but many fewer guns, and they don't see the number of mass shootings that we're seeing in the U.S.," said Margaret Murphy, Executive Director of National Alliance on Mental Illness Lehigh Valley.
Mental health experts say while the majority of gun owners are responsible, more needs to be done to help people in crisis get access to mental health services before a tragedy happens. And those around them need to be encouraged to get involved when they see red flags.
Mental health experts say solving the issue of gun violence will take more than addressing mental health needs, and say they will be watching what comes out of the hearings in Washington.
"The politicians and our representatives and our friends in the legal system need to do their part too, and I think you know mental health, psychiatry, and the federal government working together can really get a grasp on this," said Amy Allanson-Dundon, Director of Clinical Therapy Services at St. Luke's.
Mental health officials say talking about all of the factors that go into gun violence will help lead to solutions, but they say making mental illness the sole focus could potentially discourage people who need help from getting it.