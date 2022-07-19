BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Water is where you'll want to be the next few days as the first heat wave of the summer makes its way to the Lehigh Valley.
But even when you're cooling off "you're still exposed to the heat," said Sherri Penchishen with the Bethlehem Health Department.
A heat wave is classified as a prolonged period of abnormally hot weather. With temperatures near, at, or above 90 through the weekend, there seems to be no relief in sight.
Penchishen says it's the things we already know.
"Drink plenty of fluids, non alcoholic, non caffeinated fluids are best," she said.
But she says everyone's body is different. Some are more sensitive to the heat than others. If you're feeling ill it's time to get indoors.
"Pale skin, clammy, nauseous, vomiting, if you get to the nauseous vomiting point, you probably are somewhat going towards heat stroke. So you definitely want to call some medical professional or 911," Penchishen said.
Once inside, Dave Schrader with NRG Energy says you'll want to keep your home as cool as possible while being energy conscious.
"We want to try to have you have the thermostat be as high as you can possibly tolerate. For every degree you go up, you use about one to 2% more energy in your home. And that can add up over time," Schrader said.
He says to keep the blinds closed to keep the sun's rays from beaming through your home and to make sure windows are sealed so the cool air from the AC doesn't escape.